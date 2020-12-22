Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua won gold as an amateur at the London 2012 Olympics

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has helped fund amateur British boxing after the sport was affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Some clubs have been forced to close during the pandemic.

Briton Joshua, 31, gave a six-figure sum to the amateur boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland.

"It is no secret that without boxing and the family created around my amateur gym, my life could have been very different," he said.

"Boxing helped shaped me, both physically and mentally."

Funding will be provided to the clubs most in need.

Gethin Jenkins, Chairman of England Boxing, said: "We are delighted to receive and we thank Anthony for this much-needed financial support and for drawing attention to the role and support the clubs offer in their local communities and with it the need for greater government support to grassroots boxing clubs."

Joshua first became world champion in 2016 when he beat American Charles Martin for the IBF title.

His most recent fight was a ninth-round stoppage of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on 12 December.