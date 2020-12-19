Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez dominated Callum Smith with a near-flawless display to inflict the first defeat of the British fighter's career and take his WBA world super-middleweight title belt.

The Mexican superstar, who also captures the vacant WBC belt, won easily on points in Texas.

He won by unanimous decision with the judges scoring 119-109 119-109 117-111.

Alvarez has now won 56 of his 57 fights, with his only defeat against Floyd Mayweather seven years ago.

Victory means boxing's best-paid star is now a four-weight world champion.

Smith, 30, came into the fight as an undefeated underdog and with a distinct height advantage but failed to seriously trouble Alvarez, who regularly backed the Liverpudlian into the ropes with his vicious jab.

"I'm devastated. I came here to win," Smith told DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio. "No excuses he was very good.

"It could have been a better version of me tonight. He performed and was the better man."

Alvarez said he knew he could take Callum Smith's power "from the first round"

"This is one of the best nights I have had. One of the greatest nights. I will go for more. I want all the belts, it doesn't matter who has them."

Alvarez also said he would take a third fight with Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin if he wants it, adding: "I don't run from anybody. I have fought against the best. I have shown the world I fight the best."

