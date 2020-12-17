Carl Frampton dropped in at boxing clubs to reward members involved in charity efforts

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton said "it was an eye-opener" to see the amount of people in his native community coming together to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The super-featherweight arrived unannounced this week to his former amateur boxing club, Midlands ABC, to reward them with new boxing equipment supplied by The National Lottery for their charity efforts.

Coaches Keith Dallas and Lee Cochrane delivered meals to elderly people across their North Belfast area during lockdown, with Cochrane often donating food from his own home.

Amy Stewart from Monkstown Boxing club, whose members turned its gym into a charity soup kitchen during lockdown, was also awarded and surprised by Frampton.

"These are people that I know," Frampton told BBC Sport NI.

"I did a run in Monkstown where I gave some food packages [to those vulnerable and self-isolating] and did some things along the Shore Road in conjunction with Crusaders FC and that's where Keith Dallas and Lee Cochrane got involved.

Community spirit

"People were really struggling but it was good to see the three people I mentioned and all the people in the community get together to help those in need. Boxing clubs are more than boxing clubs."

Frampton also hopes the publicity around the clubs' good deeds will encourage the younger generation to take up boxing, or at least urge those already in the sport to not give it up.

"What I worry about is kids losing interest and people throwing the head up," said the fighter in reference to boxing clubs remaining closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Boxing clubs are more than boxing clubs. They're like community centres and those stories you hear over and over again about boxing clubs helping save people from lives of crime - sounds cliché but it's absolutely true.

"These kids now don't have that place to go to mingle with their friends, have structure in their lives and a bit of discipline. I know Cooper McClure in Midlands club doesn't take any messing about and the kids seem to respect that.

"If this pandemic had have happened when I was a kid, being as much involved and liking football just as much as boxing at the age of 15, being able to play football but not being able to box, I probably would have just forgot about boxing and focused on the football.

"There will be other kids that will be in that boat and you worry they'll be lost forever [to boxing]."

'Carrot dangling' to make history

Frampton's next fight will be for the WBO super-featherweight belt against defending champion, American Jamel Herring.

"I can create history and become a three-weight world champion," said the 33-year-old.

He noted that there has been speculation the bout will happen in London on 6 February 2021 but laughed that personally he's "not even sure in which continent the fight is going to be".

"It's going to be difficult, it's going to be a hard fight, but I am going to beat Jamel Herring. I am very confident that's going to happen," he affirmed.

WBO champion Jamel Herring beat Jonathan Oquendo in September

After the settlement of a legal battle between Frampton and his former manager Barry McGuigan was settled last month, the fighter told BBC Sport NI it "has been a weight off my shoulders."

"I thought mentally it wasn't affecting me, but it allows me now that it's over to focus completely on my fights and boxing career."

Retirement or restarting the fire?

The 5'5" fighter has already started to spar with fellow Belfast boxer Anthony Cacace in preparation for Herring, stating some parallels between the two.

"Anto is as tall, maybe an inch smaller than Jamel Herring. He's very similar to Herring as well but I'm pretty sure he punches a lot harder, so he keeps me switched on."

Referencing the Herring clash as "the big carrot dangling", Frampton admitted that it's "absolutely a chance" to be the perfect sign-off to his career.

He did however add: "There'll be people who want me, there'll be big money fights being offered but I understand that I don't want to be boxing when I'm 40.

"Right now, I'm enjoying boxing, loving the company in the gym and I feel that I'm performing and at this stage, it's one fight at a time.

"I know I can win this fight and the way things have been going now, it feels like everything is coming together.

"But who knows what's going to happen?"