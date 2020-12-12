Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fury was badly cut early on in the fight

Hughie Fury contended with an ugly cut to outclass Poland's Mariusz Wach in a unanimous points win at Wembley Arena.

British heavyweight Fury, 26, carried the fight to his rival but was badly cut around his left eye in a clash of heads early on in the 10 round contest.

Instruction from his father and trainer Peter Fury to box rather than fight saw him amend his approach and minimise the risk of further damage to the cut.

And the judges gave him a wide decision 100-90 100-90 99-91 on the cards.

Fury - cousin of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - was badly cut over his left eye against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in 2018.

The damage inflicted by Wach's head was checked over by the ringside doctor but Fury was able to remain poised and boxed smartly throughout to land his 25th win from 28 fights.