Campbell Hatton (left) says he will draw on the experience of his father Ricky

Campbell Hatton, son of former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, says he will draw on his father's experience after turning professional.

The 19-year-old, who has excelled in the amateur ranks domestically, has signed for promoter Eddie Hearn and will make his debut in February 2021.

"I've got a style that people will really take to," said Campbell.

"I'm very aggressive, have a high work rate, bang well to the body and I also like to box clever and pick my shots."

"But when the time is right I won't shy away from a tear up," added the Manchester fighter, who expects to campaign at super-featherweight.

"I'm very lucky to be in the position I'm in with my dad being a former world champion and my uncle Matthew also being a world title challenger as well because their experience in the game is second to none. There aren't many people who can say they have that sort of advice."

Hatton's father, Ricky, held world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight and last fought in 2012.

He cultivated a passionate following during his years in the ring, with tens of thousands of fans following him to Las Vegas where he took on the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in marquee fights.

Promoter Hearn said his new signing will face "pressure" given his family name but admitted he hopes to do something "very special" by harnessing the kind of support the city of Manchester showed Hatton's father during his career.

"I think people will take him to their hearts like they did with me," said Ricky Hatton. "He has the talent and the ability to be a real force and success story in the game.

"I'm extremely proud of Campbell turning professional. I've been proud of him since the day he was born. He's a fine young man and he's following in my footsteps.

"I don't think he's going to disappoint. He's only young and he's got a way to go. I think people will love his personality, he's a chip off the old block. Fans will love his fighting style."