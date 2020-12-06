Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, has announced he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.

American Mayweather, 43, ended his career unbeaten in 50 bouts.

He last fought in 2017, beating MMA star Conor McGregor in one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

Paul, 25, has fought once professionally, losing to fellow Youtuber KSI in November 2019.

