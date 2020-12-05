Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Errol Spence Jr showed he is still the same boxer after the car crash as he extended his undefeated record

American welterweight Errol Spence Jr marked his first fight after a serious car crash by beating Danny Garcia to defend his WBC and IBF world titles.

Spence, 30, was in intensive care after flipping his Ferrari at high speed in Dallas in October 2019.

He was charged by police with driving while intoxicated and put on probation.

On his return to the ring, Spence dominated 32-year-old American Garcia to win by a unanimous decision at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The pair were due to fight earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Spence extended his record to 27-0 - with 21 of those victories by knockout - in a classy performance which was carded 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 in his favour.

"The moment is surreal especially coming back from my accident a year ago," Spence said.

"Be patient with me. This was a comeback fight for me and I had to shake off some cobwebs."

The accident came 12 days after the biggest win of Spence's career, when he beat Shawn Porter to add the WBC welterweight title to the IBF belt he took from Britain's Kell Brook in 2017.