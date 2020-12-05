Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Yarde and Arthur were separated by a split decision after 12 rounds

Lyndon Arthur defended his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over fellow Briton Anthony Yarde in London.

The unbeaten 29-year-old recorded his 18th professional win courtesy of a 111-117 115-114 115-114 verdict at Westminster's Church House.

The Londoner, who lost a world title fight to Sergey Kovalev in 2019, landed a good right to the jaw in round 12.

But Manchester's Arthur held on to secure the second defence of his title.