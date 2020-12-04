Last updated on .From the section Boxing

James Tennyson outclassed Josh O'Reilly in London

Belfast fighter James Tennyson took a significant step towards a world lightweight title shot with a stunning first-round stoppage win over Josh O'Reilly in London.

Tennyson produced a ferocious display of punching before the WBA world title eliminator was stopped by referee Marcus McDonnell two minutes and 14 seconds into the contest.

It is the first defeat suffered by O'Reilly, who was outclassed from the first bell.

Tennyson improves his professional record to 28-3 and moves closer to a WBA lightweight title shot against Gervonta Davis.