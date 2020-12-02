Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton is aiming to become a three-weight world champion

Promoter Bob Arum says Carl Frampton's long-awaited fight with Jamel Herring is set to take place in January.

The super-featherweight bout will take place in the UK and will be hosted by Frank Warren.

"We are just waiting for Frank to get a date but is my understanding that it will happen in January," Arum told iFL TV. external-link

He added that the winner of the bout is likely to face "tremendously talented" Shakur Stevenson in April or May.

"I really believe that he will go through all the divisions, right up to welterweight," Arum said about undefeated American Stevenson.

"First he will fight Toka Kahn Clary in December, which will be a pretty good fight, and then in April or May he will fight the winner of Herring and Frampton."