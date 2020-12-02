Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua (left) has won 23 of his 24 professional fights, while Kubrat Pulev has a record of 28 victories and one loss

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on 12 December at Wembley Arena.

A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and guidelines will be in place.

Great Britain's Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Pulev.

They were due to fight in June but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events," said Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport. "Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

"It's so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the UK and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!"

The fight was originally due to take place at the O2 Arena but has been moved because of promoter logistics.