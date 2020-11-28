Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Joyce landed a big upset and took a huge step towards a world heavyweight title shot by stopping Daniel Dubois in a captivating contest in London.

Joyce, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, used his jab expertly to build telling damage over Dubois' eye.

Dubois landed his own fine work but was distressed by his eye between rounds.

And with the bout in the balance, a simple jab from Joyce prompted Dubois to pause before taking a knee in round 10 when he failed to beat the count.

The surreal finish underlined the discomfort Dubois had dealt with for around half the fight and, without question, Joyce's discipline, accuracy and durability in soaking up attacks deserves immense praise.

Dubois - who was kneeling on the canvas looking at his corner when the end came - told BT Sport: "He caught me with a good jab - I couldn't see out of the eye. It just happens. I've been hit harder, but it was where I was positioned and he hit me on the eye."

But former world champion Carl Frampton and ex-British champion Matt Macklin said 23-year-old Dubois "quit".

There can be no doubt his body language between rounds was a stark contrast to that seen when he breezed through his first 15 professional contests and his injury and first career defeat are testament to Joyce's work.

The 35-year-old walks away with the British, Commonwealth and European titles but in truth, this was a high-risk 'gateway' fight to be taken seriously at world level.

"I'm ready for Oleksandr Usyk", the 2016 Olympic silver medallist said.

"Daniel has got some power but I've felt power like that before. With my experience I've learnt to ride them."

More to follow.