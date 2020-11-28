Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mitchell Barton is a former British youth champion

Mitchell Barton won on his professional debut with a unanimous decision against Matt Gordon.

The Scottish heavyweight, 22, said he was "ecstatic" after beating his 36-year-old English opponent.

Former British youth champion Barton represented Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I couldn't ask for a better debut," Barton told iFL TV. "I feel ecstatic, over the moon, buzzing! I boxed well. I can't wait for the next one."