Scotland's Mitchell Barton beats Matt Gordon on professional debut
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Mitchell Barton won on his professional debut with a unanimous decision against Matt Gordon.
The Scottish heavyweight, 22, said he was "ecstatic" after beating his 36-year-old English opponent.
Former British youth champion Barton represented Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
"I couldn't ask for a better debut," Barton told iFL TV. "I feel ecstatic, over the moon, buzzing! I boxed well. I can't wait for the next one."
