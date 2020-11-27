Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mitchell Barton represented Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Mitchell Barton thought his trainer was "having a laugh" when told he would make his professional debut on the undercard of Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce.

Scottish heavyweight Barton, 22, will launch his pro career against England's Matt Gordon in London on Saturday.

Later on the bill, unbeaten heavyweight pair Dubois and Joyce contest the British, European and Commonwealth belts.

"I feel honoured I can't believe it," said Barton

"The amount of fighters that haven't been asked but could have been asked and they asked me, it took a couple of days to sink in. When Henry Wharton first told me I thought he was having a laugh, but when it actually sunk in I thought, 'I can't believe this'.

"Henry was saying to me, 'you couldn't even buy a slot on this card, you are that lucky that you are on it'."

York-based Barton, who was born in England but has a Scottish father, represented Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is a former British youth champion.

"I wouldn't have got into boxing if I didn't think I could make it, I wouldn't waste my time," he told BBC Scotland

"Things can happen in a career. I want to reach the top and anything less will be a failure to me, it would eat me up for the rest of my life.

"If I fight as hard as I can and don't leave anything behind and I don't make it, then fair enough.

"But I am not even going to let that enter my head. Anything less than being heavyweight champion of the world will just be a failure, I don't care if it takes 10, 15 years, I will get to that point."