Frampton is hoping to become a world champion at a third weight division

Belfast's Carl Frampton has urged young amateur boxers to persist with the sport despite the challenges presented by the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The former two-weight world champion, 33, admitted he may have quit boxing himself if he had to go through the pandemic as a teenager.

With many amateur boxing clubs in the UK closed, Frampton warned of the difficulties for aspiring fighters.

"At 14, I was as happy playing football as I was boxing," he told Radio 5 Live.

"I was always better at boxing but I loved football. I think if this [the coronavirus pandemic] had happened to me and I wasn't able to access the gym or access my coaching, then I'm pretty sure I would have focused on football.

"I don't think I would have gone very far in football - maybe Irish League level at my very best.

"It's a shame that this is happening, but it is important that the kids understand that it will get sorted some time soon, and hopefully these talented young kids will stick it out and go on to become world champions in the future."

Frampton stayed on course for a super-featherweight world title challenge against Jamel Herring by stopping Scotland's Darren Traynor in London in August.

The man who is aiming to become Northern Ireland's first three-weight world champion also expressed his concern for amateur boxing clubs who have had to close due to the current restrictions.

"I am still very closely affiliated with my old amateur club, Midland ABC in Tigers Bay, north Belfast, and I know they are struggling," he continued.

"The clubs rely on kids coming in through the door. They do not pay a lot of money to come in, probably only £1 a night, but that keeps them afloat.

"The amateur coaches are having to put their hand in their pocket and try and pay rent. It's just a real struggle for all clubs and it's a shame.

"Boxing is a working-class sport, you see all the success stories about how boxing has taken kids away from a life of crime and I don't see any help or support coming for them."