Luke Campbell won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

Luke Campbell's fight with American Ryan Garcia has been rearranged for 2 January.

The WBC interim lightweight title bout was scheduled to take place on 5 December in California before the Briton tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Details of the venue and undercard will be announced shortly, a statement said.

Campbell, 33, tweeted: "New date, new year, same result. I'm fully back in training and have never felt better."

He added: "What a way to start 2021 this is going to be with a clinical Luke Campbell win."

Campbell's last fight was in August 2019 when he was beaten on points by Vasyl Lomachenko.