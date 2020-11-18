Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Edinburgh fighter Lee McGregor has now fully recovered after testing positive for Covid-19

Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight with Karim Guerfi has been rescheduled for Friday, 22 January.

McGregor tested positive for Covid-19 before the original 11 November date.

The British and Commonwealth champion has fully recovered and is ready for the bout with European champion Guerfi at Wakefield's Production Park Studios.

"I'm delighted to get this new date finalised, it has given me more time and I'll be more ready," Scotland's McGregor told MTK Global.

"There is respect there as Guerfi is a good fighter, but he's had a bit to say about me recently so that has added a little bit of bad blood."

Guerfi (29-4) reclaimed the European title last November, while McGregor has won his previous nine fights, with the most recent being a stoppage of Ryan Walker in August.