Terri Harper retained her WBC world super-featherweight title in style on Saturday, but victory came with a sour note when she was hit with a bill of £4,000 for surgery on a broken hand.

The 24-year-old broke her hand during the fourth round against Katharina Thanderz, fought on for five more rounds before stopping the Norwegian in the ninth.

On Wednesday, the British boxer posted a picture of her medical bill, calling it "a lesson for not having insurance".

However, Harper's promoter Eddie Hearn has stepped in to settle the private medical bill as a "bonus for a great performance".

Shortly after her first post, Harper put up a screenshot on Instagram external-link of a conversation with Hearn, who says he has "wired" the money to her team.

"I can't thank Eddie enough for such a kind gesture, something that he didn't have to do," wrote Harper.

Speaking after Saturday's fight, Hearn said Harper's ninth-round stoppage at Wembley Arena was a "dream".