Terri Harper: Promoter Eddie Hearn will pay for boxer's surgery
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Terri Harper retained her WBC world super-featherweight title in style on Saturday, but victory came with a sour note when she was hit with a bill of £4,000 for surgery on a broken hand.
The 24-year-old broke her hand during the fourth round against Katharina Thanderz, fought on for five more rounds before stopping the Norwegian in the ninth.
On Wednesday, the British boxer posted a picture of her medical bill, calling it "a lesson for not having insurance".
However, Harper's promoter Eddie Hearn has stepped in to settle the private medical bill as a "bonus for a great performance".
Shortly after her first post, Harper put up a screenshot on Instagram of a conversation with Hearn, who says he has "wired" the money to her team.
"I can't thank Eddie enough for such a kind gesture, something that he didn't have to do," wrote Harper.
Speaking after Saturday's fight, Hearn said Harper's ninth-round stoppage at Wembley Arena was a "dream".