Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in August before her victory over Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday

Irish star Katie Taylor has been named as Ring magazine's number one female boxer after the latest defence of her undisputed world titles.

Taylor earned a dominant victory over Spain's Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday in London to retain her world lightweight belts in her 17th straight pro win.

That success followed her repeat win over Belgian Delfine Persoon in an epic contest in Brentwood during August.

"It's great to be considered the pound-for-pound number one," said Taylor, 34.

"It's a very satisfying way to end the year.

"It's obviously been a very difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic so it's been great to have had the opportunity to get two fights in.

"Hopefully next year I can be even busier. There are so many great fights and challenges out there for me and I'm so excited about what's to come."

Ring associate editor Tom Gray described Taylor's career to date as "extraordinary".

He said: "Fulfilling her dreams of becoming undisputed lightweight champion was a historical accomplishment, as was her ability to capture a second title at 140 pounds.

"Her resume sparkles with some of the finest names in the women's game and the frightening thing is that the best potentially lies ahead."