British heavyweight Dave Allen says he wants to spend his time "getting nice and fat" after announcing his retirement from boxing at 28.

He spoke openly about battles with depression, gambling and his lack of discipline with diet as he became a cult figure among boxing fans.

"The reason for me calling it a day is simple, I don't want to get punched anymore," said Allen.

"Long gone are the days of the kid from Donny who just wants to fight."

He added: "All I want now is a nice quiet life with a wife and some kids, healthy and happy getting nice and fat."

Allen, a former gambling addict, once fought Luis Ortiz at short notice because he needed money. He admitted during his boxing career to disliking training and struggling to maintain any form of diet.

He won 18 of his 25 professional bouts, losing five times and drawing twice.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "Boxing has given me a life I could never of dreamed of. I had never been out of Doncaster but for school trips till I started boxing and it's taken me round the world from New York City to working men's club all around the UK.

"The list of thanks would be far too long but I hope everyone knows who they are and know they are appreciated."