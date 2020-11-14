Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Brook (left) could not recover from a right hand in the fourth

Terence Crawford retained his WBO world welterweight title crown by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook, 34, was caught by a right hand from the American and had to take a standing eight count in the fourth.

Crawford then landed a flurry of shots before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

The win means 33-year-old Crawford is unbeaten in 37 fights.

"I'm looking to secure a [Manny] Pacquiao fight," he said.

"We were close to securing a Pacquiao fight prior to this fight but, being that Covid was getting out of hand and fans couldn't attend the fight, we had to put a halt to it.

"Now, we going to go back to the drawing board and try to revisit that fight."

More to follow.