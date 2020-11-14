John Docherty beaten by Jack Cullen at Wembley Arena
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Scotland's John Docherty fell to the first defeat of his professional career as Jack Cullen ran out a worthy points winner at Wembley Arena.
Docherty, 23, started quickly in the super-middleweight contest, flooring England's Cullen in round one.
But the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist began to lose his grip on the contest and was wobbled in round eight.
Cullen - a former British champion at middleweight - won unanimously 96-94 96-94 95-94 on the judges' scorecards.
The result sent Docherty to his first loss in 10 bouts, while 27-year-old Cullen now has 19 wins, two defeats and a draw to his name.
Cullen told Sky Sports: "I have tried my hardest for this fight. he's a tough lad like everyone knows. I've shown everyone how good I really I am."