Taylor now has 17 wins from 17 contests

Katie Taylor served up a ruthless display to dominate against Miriam Gutierrez and defend her four world lightweight titles with a points win.

Taylor was ferocious from the bell against a previously unbeaten opponent who had no answer for her speed.

She floored Gutierrez at the end of round four with a sublime right-left combination and each time she thrust into an attack a stoppage looked close.

Gutierrez somehow survived but lost 100-89 100-90 99-91 on the cards.

Promoter Eddie Hearn dubbed Taylor "the greatest to ever do it in women's boxing" moments after a masterclass where she blitzed 37-year-old Gutierrez.

"I'm very, very satisfied," Taylor told Sky Sports. "I saw I hurt her in the first three seconds and thought I could get her out of there in the first round, how wrong I was. She was strong and durable but I hit her with some great shots in there tonight.

"It is all about legacy. People haven't seen the best of me, I am just going to get better and better."

Taylor emerged from her dressing room to the sound of 'Sirius' - the tune the Chicago Bulls made their own during their run of six NBA Championships between 1991 and 1998.

Ireland's fighting hero - a 2012 Olympic champion - looked untouchable at Wembley Arena. Every gap Spain's Gutierrez left in her defence was found in a show of creativity, speed and accuracy as the champion set about defending her status as undisputed women's lightweight champion.

Rarely did she throw a single shot, instead opting to throw flurries and overwhelm an opponent who looked to be drowning in a sea of punches for the entire 20 minutes.

A rapid attack in the third - built from a left hook to body and head - was followed by a slick combination to floor her rival in the fourth, where an extra few seconds may have offered time for a stoppage.

By the midway stage the only questions remaining were how the contest would end and where this boxing trailblazer will turn next.

Names including Britons Natasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron - a world champion a division higher - are being mentioned, as are the likes of American Jessica McCaskill and an eye-catching contest against UFC star Cris Cyborg.

"She does want to push the boundaries," added Hearn. "She won't duck one of them. I just think there is no fight she wouldn't take."

Taylor now boasts 17 wins from 17 bouts. Her commitment to her craft will undoubtedly see her wonder how she was unable to find just a seventh stoppage of her career.

But on a night where women's boxing was showcased in the top three slots on the fight card, those watching got to see the best in the business in full flow.