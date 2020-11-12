Hardy won a world title in 2018 and last boxed in 2019

Former world champion Heather Hardy says there is "systemic sexism" in boxing and feels women should no longer thank male promoters for opportunities.

Hardy, 38, believes too many fighters are showing gratitude "when they were over-qualified and under-paid" and insists " that dialogue needs to stop".

Her comments come in a week that sees three women's world title fights take place on a card at Wembley Arena.

"It's a different ball game for women in the business of boxing," said Hardy.

"When I hear promoters getting rounds of applause for giving women a chance I'm like 'you know what, the business of boxing is so systematically built against females that we shouldn't be thanking you,'" the American told Sportshour on BBC World Service.

Hardy has spoken out about promoter Eddie Hearn - the man behind Saturday's high-profile women's fights - and Britain's Natasha Jonas has revealed she chose not to fight on the card because of the fee she was offered.

"My anger isn't directed at Eddie Hearn, it's directed at the systemic sexism that is so built into the sport of boxing that even gold medallists get on the stage and thank men for the opportunity to be there," added Hardy.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat's Eleanor Roper, Hearn agreed the days when women need to be grateful to fight on cards are gone.

"My comment is every fight will be paid in relation to the commercial value it delivers for the show," said Hearn. "That's equality as far as I am concerned.

"What we have to make sure of is that if a women's fight delivers the same value as a men's fight then they get paid the same.

"We came from a standing start three years ago while men's boxing has been around forever. We've got a long way to go."

The British Boxing Board of Control only started issuing women with a licence to fight in 1998 but eye-catching fights, television backing and the draw of Ireland's Katie Taylor have helped boost interest in recent years.

Taylor - the undisputed women's world lightweight champion - tops Saturday's bill and says she is "very happy" with her fight purse "even though it is less in comparison to the men".

Hardy took up the sport in 2010 and went on to win the WBO world featherweight title, which she lost in her last fight in 2019.

"I can pinpoint a fight where I had sold about $30,000 in tickets," she added. "I had a 10-round fight, I made $7,500. The guy who got in the ring five minutes after I got out walked out with six figures. It's pretty gross.

"I'll never fight again for a pay check that doesn't make sense to me. I know what work goes in. I know I am putting my life on the line."

'Depth is key in pushing up pay'

When Hardy started boxing in 2010 women were still two years away from boxing at an Olympic Games

After her defeat to England's Savannah Marshall on 31 October, Hannah Rankin said female fighters were getting opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic because they are paid less than men at a time when promoters are missing out on gate receipts.

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello says while a fan base is key for female fighters to earn a healthy purse, it is also vital that standards continue to improve.

"Some of what we are seeing is not elite sport. There is no point in dressing it up as something it isn't," said Costello.

"When we watched Marshall and Rankin, they are the only two ranked middleweight boxers in Britain. We have to wait for the pyramid and base of the pyramid to get more heavily populated. Then it will be more difficult to get to the top and standards will rise.

"That's when the commercial value of women will grow as the rivalries grow, built on what they have done in the ring. It takes time to build commercial value."