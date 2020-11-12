Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Terri Harper (left) has 10 wins and one draw while Katharina Thanderz has 13 wins from 13 fights

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz Date: 14 November Venue: Wembley Arena Coverage: Live radio commentary available on the BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Terri Harper says criticism on social media will help fuel her when she defends her world title against Katharina Thanderz on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Briton will risk her WBC super featherweight title at Wembley Arena, three months on from narrowly retaining her belt in a close-fought draw with Natasha Jonas.

"I've seen people on social media saying I can't even box," said Harper.

"I'm not doing bad for someone who can't box."

"I feel like I have a lot to prove. I want to put my wrongs right," Harper told BBC Sport.

"I came away from that last fight and learned a hell of a lot. Looking back in this camp, we can see what we did wrong last time.

"I just want to prove to myself I belong on this elite level."

Before her draw with Jonas, Harper says the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic meant she could only spar with male partners.

The result took the former chip shop worker's record to 10 wins and one draw going into Saturday's bout, which forms part of a historic card featuring three women's world title fights.

Commentary on Harper's bout with Norway's Thanderz - and the bout for the vacant WBA world bantamweight title between Britain's Rachel Ball and Argentina's Jorgelina Guanini - will be available via a stream on the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Katie Taylor's bout against Miriam Gutierrez for all four world lightweight titles will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Harper added: "To think that I am part of that is amazing. Katie is my idol and the reason I am doing what I am doing today."