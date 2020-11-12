Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Smith (left) has wanted to face Alvarez for a long time and is now "close" to securing the fight

WBA world super-middleweight champion Callum Smith is "close" to agreeing a fight with Mexican great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's Smith, 30, has long sought a bout with Alvarez, who is considered one of the finest fighters in boxing.

Alvarez has held world belts in four weight divisions but recently became a free agent after parting with streaming service DAZN and his US-based promoter.

"We are trying, we are close, there is still work to go," Hearn said.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat he added: "The last three nights have been 3am jobs for me because Team Canelo are eight hours behind on the east coast in the US. The negotiations are ongoing for that fight.

"It would be an honour for a fighter I have represented from his professional debut and a great young man in Callum Smith to get this opportunity to fight a pound-for-pound great.

"We are hopeful that fight can be delivered in late December in a difficult environment.

"Canelo is used to generating millions and millions of dollars on the gate and that is now virtually non-existent. It's difficult times to get these deals moving but there is definite interest from Alvarez and Smith to get that deal over the line."

Alvarez has walked away from a £278m deal with DAZN in recent weeks and parted with Golden Boy Promotions.

His status as the highest-paid man in the sport has long made him a fighter others choose to pursue in order to secure a healthy purse.

He has lost just once - to Floyd Mayweather - in 56 fights, while Smith is undefeated in 27 bouts and has defended his world title twice since winning it from George Groves in 2018.