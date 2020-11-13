Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor: Three world title fights is huge for women's boxing

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor has warned against complacency before an "absolutely huge" night for women's boxing.

The Irish 34-year-old defends her four belts against Spain's Miriam Gutierrez at Wembley Arena.

The card also features Britain's Terri Harper defending her own world title against Norway's Katharina Thanderz.

The 5 Live Boxing team, who will commentate from ringside on Saturday, call it a "significant occasion".

"Women's boxing is on fire right now," Taylor told BBC Sport. "This is absolutely huge for the sport."

A champion, a flag and clumsy footwork

Terri Harper (left) and Rachel Ball (right) have praised Katie Taylor for elevating women's boxing

Gutierrez, 37, has remained respectful of Taylor in the build-up and it is testament to the champion's ability, record and status that her rivals now seem to point to the trail she has blazed in the sport.

Taylor speaks a lot about moving women's boxing forward and, with 16 wins from 16 bouts, she says she will risk chasing the biggest fights available in order to grow her legacy.

"Complacency in any sport is very dangerous," added Taylor, a 1-28 bookmakers' favourite. "I really feel like people haven't seen the best of me yet, so hopefully they do in the fights to come."

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce said Taylor is undoubtedly the "number one influence" for aspiring female boxers, adding: "She is not just leading, she is out in front by a distance. Her flag is vast and she is pulling everyone along with her."

And BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello expects her to thrive on Saturday, adding: "Gutierrez is relatively clumsy moving backwards and I think Taylor will take advantage of that."

A dream, criticism and the kitchen sink

Terri Harper has 10 wins and one draw, while Katharina Thanderz has 13 wins from 13 bouts

One of those who says she was inspired by Taylor is Sheffield's Harper, who swapped work in a chip shop to become the WBC world super-featherweight champion in February.

In facing Thanderz - who is undefeated in 13 bouts - she hopes to answer critics that have flooded her social media timeline since her draw with compatriot Natasha Jonas in August.

"She likes to get in a scrap," Harper, 24, said of 32-year-old Thanderz, who has vowed to pounce on her opponent's "weaknesses".

"I can get dragged into that, like I did last time, or do what I do best - which is box, keep it long and make it an easier night for myself.

"I know she will try and throw the kitchen sink at me to take that title."

It has been a whirlwind 2020 for the champion and Bunce added: "It's early for fairytales and dreams coming true, but Harper must have to pinch herself before she goes to bed.

"She can't believe the dream she is living. A year ago, she was working at 6am in a chip shop, now she's a world champion and owns her own house."

Scales deny Ball her title shot

Rachel Ball also felt the impact of a life-changing win in August by upsetting the highly touted Shannon Courtenay in her seventh professional bout.

Ball, a former kick-boxing world champion, remains in full-time employment as a social worker who works with adults suffering with dementia.

The 29-year-old was set to challenge for a vacant world title at bantamweight on the card but Argentine opponent Jorgelina Guanini failed to make weight, meaning the pair will now compete at super-bantamweight.

"It's a fantastic time to be part of women's boxing," Ball told BBC Sport. "Now it's time to live up to those expectations, step up and deliver."