Taylor beat Delfine Persoon in a rematch in her last bout and holds all four world lightweight titles

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez Date: Saturday, 14 November Venue: Wembley Arena Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Katie Taylor hopes a young boxer can break through and achieve more than she has in order to bolster the "true legacy" she craves.

The undisputed world lightweight champion defends her titles against Spain's Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday.

It is a landmark night as the fight card is topped by three women's world title fights.

"When I was growing up there weren't female boxers on these professional cards," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"The fact there are three world title fights on one bill this weekend, I never thought I would see that growing up. That in itself is a great legacy."

Taylor pretended to be a boy in her teenage years in order to be able to box.

She has since won Olympic gold at London 2012 and amassed world titles in two weight divisions in 16 fights as a professional.

This week, unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said she is one of "few fighters" who will "leave a mark" on boxing. external-link

Asked by BBC Sport what the legacy she hopes to leave may look like, Taylor said: "I want girls to do even better than what I have done in my career. That is what true legacy looks like.

"I want those young girls to be multiple-time world champion and multiple-time Olympic champion. I want to inspire the next generation to dream big dreams. I just want those young girls to know they can do the same and even better than I've done.

"I'd love to headline big card after big card. I'd love to see the fight purses rise a bit more as well. People are genuinely interested in women's boxing now. We have made great ground with purses in recent years. I just want to shine a good light and have people talking about these fights for years to come."

Taylor (right) says she would welcome fighting Natasha Jonas (left)

Taylor tops the Wembley Arena bill on the same night Terri Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball takes on Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title.

At 34, Taylor says she has no plans to retire any time soon and it would be "a shame" if she does not get to compete as a professional in her native Ireland before her career ends.

That remains a goal and she is at ease when discussing potential opponents, with Britain's Natasha Jonas and a boxing match with mixed martial arts star Cris Cyborg not ruled out.

Gutierrez, 37, enters Saturday's bout - which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live - with 13 wins from 13 bouts.

"I think she is a lot better than what people think," said Taylor. "I am expecting a very tough fight. She can be very tricky at times and awkward as well. But I come into it prepared for anything that comes my way. I will go into the trenches if needed."