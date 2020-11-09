Brook has 39 wins and two defeats in his career

Kell Brook believes an "obsession" over the biggest fight of his career will help him shock the boxing world when he faces Terence Crawford on Saturday.

The Briton, 34, challenges Crawford in Las Vegas and must become the first man to beat the American if he is to take his WBO world welterweight title.

"I know people are writing me off, saying I'm 34 and haven't made welterweight for years," said Brook.

"I feel this is the moment where I become great in this fight.

"If you had seen me in the last four or five months I have been obsessed," Brook told the BBC 5 Live Boxing Podcast from his base in Las Vegas.

"I've sacrificed, taken myself away from my girls and been training so hard because I know that if I walk away from the sport I want to know I have done everything I can. This is the biggest fight of my career."

Brook's career has waned since defeat to Gennady Golovkin in 2016 and the loss of his own world title against Errol Spence Jr in 2017.

Serious eye injuries sustained in each fight prompted a cautious return to action and a move up in weight class.

But he is now dropping back down to the 147lbs welterweight limit to take on Crawford, who has 36 wins from 36 bouts and 14 victories in world title fights.

"People are panicking about the weight - the weight is made," added Brook. "He has never boxed anyone the size of me - a genuine, strong, big, determined welterweight.

"He does everything so well. He basically has it all, an elite fighter. I can't say he has things I can pull him down on but I know one thing, I am going to give his chin a good check.

"I know I will have to box the best I have ever in my career to get that win."

Crawford admits he will be the naturally smaller man in the ring on fight night at the MGM Grand but he is viewed as one of boxing's best fighters in any weight division.

The 33-year-old - who has already beaten Britons such as Amir Khan and Ricky Burns - intends on enhancing his status by fighting boxing icon Manny Pacquiao if he gets past Brook.

"That was a fight we were working on before Brook happened," Crawford told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast. "We couldn't secure that fight but it's one I'd be looking to secure if I can."

Brook's speed test - analysis

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

I don't see Brook beating Crawford this weekend but he is more than worthy of this chance. Crawford's combinations are among the best in world boxing at the moment for me.

One factor might be speed, I think the speed of Crawford's punches might make the difference. There may be more power from Brook but Crawford may get there first.