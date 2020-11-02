Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Okolie (right) has 14 wins from 14 bouts

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will bid for a first world title against Krzysztof Glowacki on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's fight against Kubrat Pulev on 12 December.

Okolie, 27, represented Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has since scored 14 straight wins as a professional.

He will contest the vacant WBO cruiserweight tile, a belt Poland's Glowacki, 34, has held before.

"He's going to be my biggest test on paper as a professional," said Okolie.

"It has been a long and hard road to get here. I'm very excited and blessed to have this opportunity. I'll be grabbing it with both hands. I will become Britain's next world champion on 12 December."

Glowacki has just two defeats in 33 outings, against Oleksandr Usyk in 2016 and Mairis Briedis in 2019.