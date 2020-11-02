Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki in first world-title shot

Okolie (right) has 14 wins from 14 bouts
British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will bid for a first world title against Krzysztof Glowacki on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's fight against Kubrat Pulev on 12 December.

Okolie, 27, represented Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has since scored 14 straight wins as a professional.

He will contest the vacant WBO cruiserweight tile, a belt Poland's Glowacki, 34, has held before.

"He's going to be my biggest test on paper as a professional," said Okolie.

"It has been a long and hard road to get here. I'm very excited and blessed to have this opportunity. I'll be grabbing it with both hands. I will become Britain's next world champion on 12 December."

Glowacki has just two defeats in 33 outings, against Oleksandr Usyk in 2016 and Mairis Briedis in 2019.

  • Good match up. Has Father Time caught up with the Pole yet? Don't think so but Okolie needs to keep his foot down and force the pace. Eddie Hearne will be picking the judges, so he has a chance.

  • Should be a really good fight and a tough one for Okolie. Glowacki might well still have that title if Briedis hadn't swung an elbow into his temple.

  • Glowacki is a class above Okolie's previous opponents and it seems a little premature for the British boxer to be stepping up to this level. Wish him the best of luck. Meanwhile Joshua should not underestimate the tough Bulgaria Pulev.

  • My old gran used to say if you take a swing at the King you mustn't miss.

