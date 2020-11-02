Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we look at whether Oleksandr Usyk, after his win over Derek Chisora on Saturday, has what it takes to beat heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

There's also reaction to Deontay Wilder's video in which he made a wild claim about Tyson Fury, and we relive Gervonta Davis' stunning one-punch knockout of Leo Santa Cruz in Texas.

War and peace, featuring Usyk and Chisora

Has Oleksandr Usyk announced himself to the heavyweight division?

The Ukrainian achieved everything he could as a cruiserweight, winning all four major belts, and on Saturday he outworked and outpointed British heavyweight Derek Chisora.

Usyk didn't have it all his own way, though. Chisora started the bout strongly, gave it his all throughout the 12 rounds and earned the praise of those in the fight game…

And manager David Haye was also proud of his fighter…

While the general consensus was that Usyk was the clear winner, Tony Bellew - who lost to Usyk in 2018 - and Chisora's former trainer Dave Coldwell both had the fight a lot closer…

Having been postponed from earlier in the year because of Covid-19, boxing fans have been made to wait for Usyk-Chisora.

And now comes to an end one of the most entertaining fight build-ups of recent years.

For months, Usyk had been trolling Chisora with videos like this…

And at the weigh-in, Chisora fully embraced the Halloween theme, with his body painted white like a ghost, the word 'WAR' written across his chest and a sinister-looking smile drawn on his face.

Chisora got up in his opponent's face when the men hit the scales. After the fight, Usyk revealed what the Londoner had said to him…

But there was certainly no post-fight war. Chisora headed to Usyk's dressing room, armed with some burgers as a peace-offering, as the two embraced.

There was plenty of mutual respect...

Is Usyk ready for Fury or Joshua?

So what next for Usyk? He's mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's WBO heavyweight title and had a message for the Briton…

But Usyk is not content at just winning the one belt.

When it was put to him whether he wants to become a heavyweight champion, he replied: "The undisputed world heavyweight champion. Not just world champion."

Joshua also holds the IBF and WBA titles, while Britain's Tyson Fury is the WBC champion.

Can Usyk mix it with the best of the heavyweight division? These fighters and trainer don't think so…

'You're not the king anymore' - reaction to Wilder's video

Sticking with the heavyweights, one of the biggest talking points this week has been this video external-link released by former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The American has finally broken his silence after losing his belt to Fury in February. In the video, Wilder accused Fury of "put something hard" in his gloves ahead of their fight.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Fury.

Speaking to IFL TV, promoter Bob Arum described Wilder's claims as "disgraceful", boxer-turned-pundit Johnny Nelson said he's "not the king anymore" and former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew believes Wilder has "embarrassed himself".

Wilder and Fury's first fight, in 2018, ended in a draw. The former champion says he gave Fury a rematch, even though he was offered more money fight Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua, had his say…

'Let's worry about the real players' - Hearn dismisses Wilder and outlines Joshua plans

Wilder's excuses for his loss to Fury also didn't go down well with fans. And although he is demanding the trilogy fight, fans only see one outcome…

The Tank's one-punch KO

American Gervonta Davis is called 'The Tank' for a reason.

On Saturday night in Texas, he bulldozed his way through Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz with a knockout of the year contender.

Davis added the WBA 'super' world super-featherweight title to his WBA lightweight belt.

He is a prodigy of former pound-for-pound star Floyd Mayweather and, in paying homage to his idol, 'The Tank' walked out in this attire…

Despite his undefeated record, Davis had not yet gained the global recognition or profile. But all that changed after a sensational uppercut knocked out Santa Cruz in the sixth round.

Boxing legends, active fighters and superstars from other sports all stood up and applauded…

Santa Cruz was gracious in defeat, Davis was thankful for the opportunity…

The match-up everyone now wants to see is Davis against fellow-American Teofimo Lopez, who beat Vasyl Lomachenko last month.

And fight fans are split on who would come out on top…