Davis now has 23 knockouts from his 24 victories

Undefeated Gervonta Davis took back his WBA 'super' world super-featherweight title from Leo Santa Cruz with a sixth-round knockout in Texas.

Davis, 25, whose own WBA lightweight title was also on the line, landed a left uppercut to leave Mexico's Santa Cruz, 32, on the canvas.

It was Davis' 24th win from 24 fights - and a first knockout for Santa Cruz.

"I'm going to continue to show people all over the world that I'm the best," American Davis said.

"I don't have to call anybody else out. I'm the top dog. Just line them up, and I'll knock them out one by one," he added.

About 10,000 fans were allowed into San Antonio's 72,000-capacity Alomodome Arena to watch the fight, with masks and social distancing rules in place.

Davis had vacated the WBA super world super-featherweight crown last year so he could move up to the lightweight ranks.

Santa Cruz, who was taken to the hospital for a check-up after the fight, had taken the title last November with a unanimous points victory over American Miguel Flores.

Earlier, San Antonio's Mario Barrios cheered his hometown with a sixth-round stoppage of fellow American Ryan Karl to retain his WBA light-welterweight title.

Inoue retains titles in Las Vegas debut

Japan's Inoue is a three-weight world champion

Elsewhere, Japan's undefeated Naoya Inoue defended his WBA super world and IBF world bantamweight titles with a seventh-round knockout of Australia's Jason Moloney at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Inoue, 27, was making his Las Vegas debut and dominated his 29-year-old opponent.

The contest ended when a right-hand left Moloney unable to beat the count.

"The final punch, I'm very happy and satisfied with that punch," said Inoue, whose fight record is now 20-0.