Kambosos (right) boxed patiently against the elusive Selby

Lee Selby's dreams of competing for a second world title were left in tatters after a points defeat at the hands of George Kambosos at Wembley Arena.

Selby, 33, looked to be finding a rhythm at halfway but Australia's Kambosos stayed patient and began to deal with the Welshman's movement.

A right hand caught Selby's chin flush in the eighth and another drilled home in the 12th and final round.

It was enough for Kambosos to win a split decision 118-110 114-115 116-112.

The 27-year-old was deservedly given the victory by eight rounds on one card and four on another, with Selby getting the nod by a single round on the third.

Kambosos had emphatically stated all week that he would prove too much for Selby and he now holds the mandatory challenger position to face Teofimo Lopez for the IBF world title at lightweight.

American Lopez recently became one of boxing's biggest stars with a stunning victory over Vasyl Lomachenko to land three of the four major world titles at 135lbs.

"I told you I'd do it," Kambosos said. "I told you I'm too smart, too strong, too powerful. Lopez, let's do it down under and get it on.

"I want that fight. It's a massive achievement but there is so much more to go."

Kambosos said he would train before going to bed after his win in order start preparing for Lopez but he deserves rest after a display where he stuck to his task and found solutions.

While Selby's early movement often saw his rival miss or only land single shots, Kambosos found his range and his corner shouted "he ain't moving no more" when Selby began to look short of answers.

Selby - a former world champion at featherweight - had hoped to move on to face Lopez and bid to become Wales' first fighter to win major world titles at two different weights.

He rallied in the 10th, landing an overhand right, but sat dejected on his stool before a final round where Kambosos pinged home a solid right hand of his own.

The travelling fighter raised his hands on the bell and now has 19 wins from 19, while Selby has three defeats from 31 outings.