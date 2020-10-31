Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy McCarthy claimed the vacant EBU European cruiserweight title

Tommy McCarthy is crowned the European cruiserweight champion after beating Belgian Bilal Laggoune in London.

The Belfast boxer, 29, had the measure of Laggoune throughout the bout and triumphed on a majority decision.

Two judges scored the fight in McCarthy's favour with tallies of 116-112 and 116-113, with the third marking a 114-114 draw.

The fight took place on the Oleksandr Usyk v Derek Chisora undercard at Wembley Arena.

After a bright start from Laggoune, McCarthy kept his composure and responded with some crisp body shots before trying to step up the tempo in the fourth round.

Laggoune requested the doctor to inspect an eye problem in the sixth, however McCarthy continued his charge and had the Belgian on the ropes in the ninth round.

McCarthy tired in the closing stages and held off a brief fightback from Laggoune, however the Northern Irishman stood firm to take the biggest win of his 19-fight professional career.