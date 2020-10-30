Boxing star Usyk's hurling hook up with Belfast boy ahead of Chisora bout

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion

Ukrainian boxing star Oleksandr Usyk's build-up to Saturday's big heavyweight bout against Britain's Derek Chisora in London has included learning about the ancient Irish game of hurling.

The former undisputed world cruiserweight champion arrived at one of his pre-fight news conferences this week carrying a hurley and sliotar - which is the hard-leather ball used in the Irish game.

The Ukrainian told Belfast fighter Tommy McCarthy, also boxing on Saturday's London bill, that it "was a gift from Mikey Marlow in Holy Trinity in Ireland".

Thirteen-year-old Michael, who boxes out of the Holy Trinity club in west Belfast, is "totally obsessed with Usyk", says dad Mark.

"He loves Soviet history, and Ukraine and Russia, but when you combine that with boxing, he just seemed to zone in on Oleksandr Usyk. He loves his style and even sense of humour. He's kind of a character in boxing."

Michael had been training for six months prior to lockdown in March for the All-Ireland youth boxing competitions.

"He was flat out, watching what he eats, sparring and training constantly, doing really well," said his dad. "Then everything shut down and he didn't know what to do with himself."

The young amateur wondered whether it would be possible to get a letter to Usyk, to ask how he felt during lockdown and what he had been up to.

Mark told him it would be very difficult to contact the former cruiserweight champion.

"We tried writing to him on Instagram and Facebook and all but they didn't even see it. He probably gets contacted by thousands of people all over the world."

However, the Marlows didn't give up and contacted Rival Boxing Gear, the company that supplies Usyk with much of his boxing equipment.

"We didn't hear anything for months and then last Thursday evening I got a phone call Russ Anber, who is Rival Boxing's CEO," Mark told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Anber told Mark his team would get Michael's letter to Usyk and added that if they wanted to get a pair of boxing gloves sent over, they would get the Ukrainian pro to sign them too.

Michael Marlow has won numerous underage boxing titles

Teenager hurls for Belfast club St Gall's

However, Michael, who also plays hurling for Belfast club St Galls in Belfast, thought "it be nice to give Usyk a hurling stick because he mightn't have seen one before".

"Michael went up to O'Neill's shop and spent his own money on a stick and a sliotar," added Mark.

"He signed the stick and in the letter said that Usyk might like the stick being signed by him because he hopes to be as famous as Usyk one day!"

Mark and Michael also sent over a Holy Trinity club vest, which Usyk has since signed and sent back to them.

"Once the fight's over I think he's going to send a letter and a video back of him using the stick at home," Mark chuckled.

"I just couldn't believe it. He's just my idol," added Michael.

Boxing since he was nine, Michael has won Northern Ireland Schoolboys, Armagh Down, and Ulster Novice championships.

"I'm only a novice but hoping to get lots more fights this year."

Michael and his dad had intended to attend Usyk's bout on Saturday before it was announced that it was being held behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.