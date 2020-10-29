Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Roy Jones Jr (left) and Mike Tyson will fight in an eight-round contest

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr say fighting two-minute rounds "is for women" as they prepare for their exhibition bout on 28 November.

Both men said they would have preferred to fight over three-minute rounds when they meet in Los Angeles.

"I'm not happy at all. That's for women. Why we doing two-minute rounds?" Jones said on Thursday.

"I'm sure they have their reasons for doing it. But you know, women fight for two minutes," Tyson added.

Professional men's rounds usually last for three minutes.

Both Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams have called for women's fights to follow the same round lengths as the men's.

"We're two of the best to ever do it. Two minutes doesn't do anything for me or him," Jones said.

Tyson commented that he believed "the commission has a bigger influence than I do".

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who served three years of a six-year sentence for the rape of a teenager in 1992, has not fought for 15 years.

The California State Athletic Commission has sanctioned the fight, which will be over eight rounds and broadcast on pay-per-view.

Both fighters dismissed comments that the fight would not be a legitimate contest.

"Not a real fight? It's Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones," Tyson added.

"I'm coming to fight and I hope he's coming to fight and that's all you need to know."