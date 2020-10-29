Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk (left) will meet Derek Chisora in the first of four significant commentary nights on BBC Radio 5 Live

Derek Chisora versus Oleksandr Usyk will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday as part of a deal that also includes Anthony Joshua's next bout.

Chisora's Wembley Arena fight kick-starts a hectic spell in British boxing and BBC Radio 5 Live will air ringside commentary for four huge fight nights.

The deal includes world-title bouts featuring Katie Taylor on 14 November and Billy Joe Saunders on 4 December.

World heavyweight champion Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev on 12 December.

"We were there for Anthony Joshua's redemption mission in Saudi Arabia last December and we'll be back at ringside for his first fight in more than a year," said BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello.

"With Billy Joe Saunders also back in action and Katie Taylor topping a bill featuring three women's world title fights, we've rarely featured a more hectic spell of boxing on 5 Live.

"Joshua's showdown against Kubrat Pulev closes out an unprecedented run of fights in British heavyweight boxing and it all begins at Wembley Arena on Saturday."

All of the bouts will be behind closed doors at Wembley Arena and BBC Sport will offer live text commentary alongside radio coverage.

Chisora, 36, is an underdog against Ukraine's Usyk, who has 17 wins from 17 bouts and held all four world titles at cruiserweight before moving up to the heavyweight division.

Taylor's bout two weeks later will see the 34-year-old Irishwoman risk all four of her women's world lightweight titles against Spain's undefeated Miriam Gutierrez, 37. The fight night features three women's bouts - all for world titles at different weights - at the top of the card.

Saunders, 31, will look to find momentum in defending his WBO world super-middleweight title against fellow Briton Martin Murray on 4 December. Murray, 38, has fought for a world title four times before and his five career defeats in 45 bouts have all come against elite opposition.

And Joshua will round off a hectic pre-Christmas period when he faces Bulgaria's Pulev with three of the four world heavyweight titles on the line.

A win could go a long way to setting up a 2021 meeting with Tyson Fury, who fights on 5 December and holds the only belt Joshua does not possess.