Chisora has been training in London for his bout with Usyk, which will take place with no fans present

Britain's Derek Chisora says Oleksandr Usyk will "get the fright of his life" in their highly anticipated heavyweight bout at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Chisora, 36, was set to take on Usyk in May but the bout was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Usyk, 33, has 17 wins from 17 bouts and dominated at cruiserweight but has only fought once at heavyweight.

"I will make sure that when Usyk gets out of that ring he knows he has been in a fight," said Chisora.

"He wants to claim he is at the top of the food chain, but if he wants to do that he needs to box a true heavyweight. It's a fight - the guy is going to chuck the kitchen sink at me."

Ukraine's Usyk held all four world titles at cruiserweight before stepping up and he holds a mandatory challenger position to face unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Chisora meanwhile knows a defeat at this stage of his career could end all hope of ever challenging for a world title again, as he did when losing to Vitali Klitschko in 2012.

Chisora slapped Klitschko during the weigh-in before their bout and since then he has brawled with David Haye at a news conference and thrown a table towards Dillian Whyte.

In contrast, he expects little in the way of controversy in the week leading up to his meeting with Usyk - who is a 1-8 favourite with most bookmakers.

"The fight sells itself - he is a good fighter and is loved by the English fans," added Chisora. "Even people who don't like boxing love watching him and he's fighting myself.

"There is nothing bad about this fight, there's not hatred, it's all about the love for the sport."