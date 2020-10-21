Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan has a perfect record since turning professional in 2016

Michael Conlan is set to face former WBO super-bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe in a world title eliminator in London on 5 December.

The Belfast featherweight will move down in weight for what will be a super-bantamweight contest.

Victory for Conlan over Dogboe could lead to a world title shot on St Patrick's Day in 2021.

The unbeaten 28-year-old secured his 14th consecutive career win by stopping Sofiane Takoucht in August.

He teetered on the brink of a disqualification for low blows before completing an impressive 10th-round victory.

Conlan said earlier this year that he would have expected to fight for a world title at Belfast's Fall Park in the summer if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

Six of Conlan's 14 professional fights have been held in New York, with two bouts taking place in Belfast, including a sell-out show in Falls Park, near his childhood home in the west of the city, in summer 2019.