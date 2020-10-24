Audley Harrison won gold in 2000 and Britain's boxers have enjoyed Olympic success more regularly since

Audley Harrison navigated a path from a young offenders' institute to top of the Olympic podium - yet his subsequent career was plagued by ridicule.

Harrison had to fight through the pain of a badly injured left hand, numbed by injections, to beat Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov and make history at Sydney 2000.

It was Great Britain's first Olympic boxing gold for 32 years and their first ever in the super-heavyweight division.

That led to improved amateur funding, producing more Olympic champions and paving the way to professional success for Anthony Joshua, among others.

The 5 Live Boxing team insist Harrison remains a forgotten "pioneer". Twenty years on from his Olympic triumph, he explains how the boxers of today can avoid a similar fall from grace.

'I wanted to be my own boss'

Nerves had gripped Harrison in the moments leading up to his Olympic final match-up with Dildabekov. Then he was handed a letter containing words of encouragement from reigning world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.

"I kicked the door off and went out there jumping 100ft high," Harrison told 5 Live Boxing.

A comfortable win secured gold. A £1m deal with the BBC for television rights to his first 10 professional fights quickly followed.

It was at this early point where Harrison - 28 at the time - chose to turn professional and work alone - promoting his own shows and negotiating his own deals. Looking back, he was over-burdened.

"On my pro debut, I was being held to ransom over £20,000 and I was part of it," he recalled. "Of course, the boxer shouldn't have to deal with that, but this is how I set the company up.

"I didn't win a world title when I should have. If I had just been focusing on boxing, I would have won a world title, no doubt. But I didn't want to play the game because I wanted to be my own boss."

'They cheered him on the floor'

Anthony Joshua (right) won gold at the London 2012 Olympics and spoke to Harrison after his success

Harrison says his solo venture meant he suffered but he feels big-name professionals have since sought to manage their own careers.

"The Amir Khan model, the Anthony Joshua model, that's my model," he says. "They just got the right people in place. I am the one that got burned - but when I look back, it's OK."

Back-to-back defeats by Danny Williams and Dominick Guinn - the first losses of his pro career - saw Harrison finally hand over promotional duties to Frank Warren in 2006.

But a year later, a shock loss at the hands of Michael Sprott delivered a telling blow to his career.

The term 'Fraudley' was beginning to roll off tongues.

"He got knocked out by Sprott and the whole place was cheering," recalled 5 Live Boxing's Steve Bunce.

"It was one of the most distasteful nights I have ever had the displeasure of being ringside at. He did bring a lot of it on himself. He wouldn't take any advice whatsoever."

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello added: "It's almost a public relations feat to go from being lauded at the airport on the way home from Sydney to a point where, two Olympic cycles later, you are being booed at a professional arena.

"I can't think of any other gold medallist in any other sport that would be treated in that way."

Three tips from a forgotten 'pioneer'

Harrison's career ended with a 70-second defeat to Deontay Wilder in 2013

Even as Harrison experienced professional frustration, he had a part to play in directing boxing's future.

In 2010, over a game of poker, he tempted Eddie Hearn to rejuvenate his career. Hearn's first major show as a promoter was a night to forget for the Olympic hero of a decade earlier - he was wiped out by David Haye.

Yet Hearn, who has helped breathe life into the sport domestically, may never have done so were it not for Harrison's early lure.

The fighter's impact can be seen on the amateur scene too. Before he won gold in Sydney, Great Britain had picked up four boxing medals in five Olympic cycles. In the five Games since 2000, the number has jumped to 13.

While GB Boxing's improved amateur funding and multiple successes are some form of legacy, Harrison's chaotic life as a pro offers a cautionary tale.

"You have to have a good team around you," he added. "The average boxer doesn't have the business acumen as a youngster or the support to do it on their own.

"Secondly, you have to get a great trainer. If you bring a trainer from the amateurs, you also need another trainer who understands the professional game - as it's a different game and you have to make that transition.

"The other thing I would say is: Take personal responsibility. You have to live the life and make the sacrifices. The socialising, the partying, there's a time and place. You have to pay the price as fighters who may not be as talented as you are prepared to do that."

A 70-second defeat by former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder brought an end to Harrison's career in 2013. His seven losses in 38 outings have caused many to forget his glories of the past.

Costello added: "There's no question Harrison is an idol for what he has done for the sport and yet too few people are ready to recognise that now.

"He does stand as a pioneer. We have been talking and listening to black heroes in sport across Black History Month. Harrison shouldn't be overlooked for what he has done for boxing in this country."