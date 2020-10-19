Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Ritson has won 21 of his 22 professional bouts

Judge Terry O'Connor has been called to appear before British Boxing Board of Control stewards after Lewis Ritson's win over Miguel Vazquez.

O'Conner scored the fight 117-111 in Ritson's favour as the Briton won the WBA intercontinental light-welterweight title on a split decision.

Ritson's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has questioned whether the judge was looking at his phone while officiating.

Hearn, who was not at the fight, has also said Vazquez deserved to win.

The experienced O'Connor, who is a former professional boxer, has judged over 500 fights. external-link

A second judge scored Saturday's fight in Peterborough 115-113 in favour of Ritson, while the other gave it to Mexican Vazquez 116-113.

Newcastle fighter Ritson, 27, has now won 21 of his 22 bouts as a professional.

Responding to a social media post showing a clip of O'Connor ringside, Hearn said on Monday: "If it's a phone he should be removed and, if not, he should be accountable for the scorecard. The BBBofC has called a hearing and we will see. It's over to them."

Others in the British boxing community were incensed by the decision.

Manager Sam Jones, who guides the career of British heavyweight Joe Joyce, wrote on social media: "I promise that's the worst decision I've ever seen in boxing."

And boxing trainer Dave Coldwell posted: "Spoilt a great show for me there. Upsets, great fights all the way through and then you get an absolutely scandalous decision that takes the headlines and conversations away from all the good adverts for our sport from the rest of the bill."