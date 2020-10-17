Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Britain's Lewis Ritson claimed an unconvincing split-decision points win over Mexico's Miguel Vazquez to take the vacant WBA intercontinental light-welterweight title in Peterborough.

Two judges scored the contest 117-111 and 115-113 in favour of Ritson, while the other gave it to Vazquez 116-113.

But Ritson's promoter Eddie Hearn thought Vazquez deserved to win.

"I think I was getting the clearer shots," Ritson told Sky Sports. "I was confident that I won the fight."

Newcastle fighter Ritson, 27, has now won 21 of his 22 bouts as a professional.

A post-fight tweet from Hearn, who did not attend the bout because of coronavirus restrictions, read: "Watching from home and felt Vazquez deserved the win there."