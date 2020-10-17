Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lopez (left) remains undefeated after beating Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez beat Vasyl Lomachenko on points in Las Vegas to claim all four world lightweight world titles after the much-anticipated fight.

The American's win means he now adds the WBA, WBO and WBC 'Franchise' titles to his IBF belt.

Lopez, 23, controlled much of the fight and maintains his unbeaten record with 16 wins from 16 bouts.

The defeat for the 32-year-old Lomachenko means the Ukrainian has two defeats from his 15 fights.

