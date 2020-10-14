Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall was due to compete for her first world title against Scotland's Hannah Rankin

Saturday's all-British women's world-title fight between Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin has been cancelled after Marshall's trainer tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland's Rankin and England's Marshall were due to contest the vacant WBO world middleweight title.

But trainer Peter Fury - the uncle of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - has returned a positive test.

"I'm absolutely gutted. I was so ready to go," said Rankin.

"I was bang on weight and absolutely flying. I'm sure Savannah is gutted as well, she has not tested positive for it. There's nothing she can do or I can do about it. We just have to re-focus and hopefully get another date.

"I just wish Peter all the best."

Marshall, 29, has eight wins from as many fights and was due to contest a world title for the first time against 30-year-old Rankin.

The co-main event between Lewis Ritson and Miguel Vazquez will go ahead.

The two super-lightweight fighters and others competing on the card tested negative and remain within the fight's 'bubble', which is close to the East England Arena in Peterborough, where the event takes place.