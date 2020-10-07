Jones Jr (right) trains Eubank Jr (left) and is preparing to face Tyson (centre)

Chris Eubank Jr says he was in "disbelief" when he learned his new trainer Roy Jones Jr would return to the ring to fight Mike Tyson.

Eubank, 31, linked up with Jones in the US during the coronavirus lockdown and his 51-year-old trainer later agreed to face Tyson, 54, in an exhibition bout.

"I thought there's no way Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring," said Eubank.

"Once I realised it was going to happen it became a lot more serious. So let's help coach get ready for war."

The pair are scheduled to fight on 28 November. Jones, a former four-weight world champion, last fought in 2018 while Tyson has not competed in the ring professionally since 2005.

"For a guy who has been inactive for the last 15 years and having lived the life he lived - smoking, drinking, partying and abusing his body - to come back is a hell of a thing," Eubank told 5 Live Boxing in a wide-ranging interview where he addressed his own career goals.

"They are doing it for whatever reason they are doing it for, whether it's pride, money or the dream of being back in the ring.

"It's an amazing thing for boxing fans to see. I just hope they can prepare effectively enough so they are not in serious danger when they get in the ring."

New relationship brings rejuvenation

Eubank - who has 29 wins and two defeats to his name - moved to work at Jones' remote gym in Pensacola, Florida, when public gyms started closing down across the US because of the pandemic.

He says chickens, peacocks, dogs and ducks run through the farm-based gym during sessions but that the isolated nature of the facility is helping him prepare for his scheduled ring return in December.

"At this stage of my career I don't think it's possible to completely change a fighter but I have this renewed energy now with Roy that I didn't think was possible," added Eubank, whose father Chris was a two-weight world champion.

"Now I'm excited about what am I going to learn.

"I've never really had this relationship with anyone in boxing. I have learned a hell of a lot from my father but he hasn't been able to be there day in, day out like a real trainer needs to be.

"This time and moment in history has been a blessing to me. No disrespect to anyone affected negatively by Covid-19. If it hadn't have happened I wouldn't be where I am now."

Chasing Canelo from a stable footing

Eubank has not fought since December

Eubank fought twice in 2019 - beating James DeGale in February and Matt Korobov in December - but has been inactive this year.

He expects to return to the ring in December and face WBC world middleweight champion Jermall Charlo next year, though his desired opponent is WBA title-holder Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"I personally would like to fight Canelo," added Eubank. "The fight has to happen. It's one so many fight fans are calling for. I'm number one contender so he needs to fight me or give up that belt.

"I wouldn't say I'm unfulfilled. I've had a great career, made a name for myself in the sport and I'm financially stable for the rest of my life. But is there more I can achieve? Absolutely. And I will achieve those things."