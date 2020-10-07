Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy McCarthy has won 16 of his 18 professional bouts

Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy will fight Belgium's Bilal Laggoune for the vacant European Title.

The bout will take place on the Oleksandr Usyk-Dereck Chisora undercard on Saturday, 31 October.

The venue for the fight is yet to be confirmed but will take place behind closed doors.

McCarthy, 29, has won 16 of his 18 professional bouts and put himself into title contention by beating Fabio Turchi last October.

England's Lawrence Okolie relinquished the belt and McCarthy will take on Laggounce, who has won his last five fights, for the vacant title.

"Winning this European Title leads to a World Title shot and that's what I'm chasing down," said McCarthy.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "After a great win in Italy this is a huge chance for Tommy to become European Champion.

"It's such an exciting time for the domestic cruiserweight division and victory against the tough Laggoune will give the opportunity for some huge fights on both domestic and world level."