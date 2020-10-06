Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we look at what could be next for Joshua Buatsi after his hard-fought win over Marko Calic on Sunday night and discuss Chantelle Cameron winning the WBC super-lightweight belt.

We also look ahead to November's triple-header of women's world title fights, promoter Eddie Hearn remains in good spirits after testing positive for coronavirus as he entertains us with a Chris Eubank impression - and Oscar de la Hoya shows he's still serious about making a comeback.

Buatsi digs deep for win

British light-heavyweight Buatsi beat Calic of Croatia via a seventh-round stoppage in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Buatsi has been touted as a future world champion and, while on paper it would appear to be yet another routine victory, it was anything but.

It was the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist's first fight after 400 days and there were clear signs of ring rust.

Calic landed his fair share of right hands and a swollen left eye for Buatsi had Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn a little worried…

But Buatsi is a clinical finisher and when the opportunity arose, he stepped on the gas to earn his 13th professional win, 11 of them by knockout.

Although it was a tough night's work for the Londoner, those in this boxing feel it could be the making of the man…

So what next for Buatsi?

First up, a lot of rest and recovery for that eye to heal up.

And while there is talk of world-title ambitions, there is a strong field of domestic light heavyweight boxers for Buatsi to overcome.

A fight against Anthony Yarde is the one which many fans want. But that is unlikely to happen soon, with Yarde signed to rival promoter Frank Warren and set to take on unbeaten Lyndon Arthur next.

But a clash with Callum Johnson, who is also promoted by Matchroom, is also an intriguing match-up.

"There are two fights being mentioned, but the more realistic one is Callum Johnson," Buatsi told IFL TV.

The hard-hitting Johnson has only lost once in 19 fights - a world-title challenge against Russian Artur Beterbiev in 2018.

But despite the defeat, Johnson was praised for his efforts, having floored the champion.

Buatsi may be one of the poster boys for British boxing, but many fans feel that Johnson could have the beating of him…

Meanwhile, boxing on a Sunday evening is something we've rarely seen before.

And on a day which saw arguably the most incredible five hours of football ever, the main event coincided with Match of the Day 2 on BBC.

There was a mixed reaction…

A new world champion and women's boxing booming

Cameron won every minute of every round to dispatch Brazlian Adriana dos Santos Araujo in Milton Keynes and become the WBC super-lightweight champion.

The Northampton fighter earned the praise of the boxing fraternity…

A mega-fight with Irish undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor could be on the cards for Cameron. And some fans are split on would come out on top…

Saturday, 14 November - a huge night for women's boxing

We may be made to wait for Taylor-Cameron until next year, with news that Taylor will headline a blockbuster card of women's boxing on 14 November when she takes on Spain's Miriam Gutierrez.

There is a deserved world title shot for Rachel Ball, who beat Shannon Courtenay in August and Terri Harper will defend her WBO super-featherweight title.

Three world-title bouts in one night; women's boxing is booming.

Is it Hearn? Eubank? Yoda?

Hearn had to watch Sunday's fight night from the comfort of his guest room after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hearn had to leave the bio-secure bubble in Milton Keynes and head home earlier in the week. But, if this clip is anything to go by, he was in good spirits…

He will now also have to postpone his much-anticipated lunch with Queensbury Promotions' Frank Warren. Despite being two of the biggest promoters in British boxing, Hearn and Warren have never actually had a face-to-face conversation.

"The things he'll do to get out of a meeting," Warren joked, before offering his best wishes to Hearn…

De la Hoya works the pads ahead of 'comeback'

De la Hoya is a six-weight world champion and one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

He has been out of the ring since his loss to Filipino Manny Pacquiao in 2008, but in June the 47-year-old fighter-turned-trainer announced his plans to make a comeback.

Well, it looks like he's still serious about coming out of retirement…