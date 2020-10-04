Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron turned professional in 2017 and has now won all 13 fights, with seven knockout victories

Britain's Chantelle Cameron has claimed her first world title with a unanimous points victory over Brazlian Adriana Dos Santos Araujo in Milton Keynes.

The Northampton fighter won every round of the bout for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title, triumphing 100-90.

"It's emotional and hard to put it into words. I was bricking it beforehand," said the unbeaten 29-year-old.

Victory came on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's light-heavyweight fight against Marko Calic.

Two-time Olympian Araujo, nicknamed the Pitbull, was a a bronze medallist at Rio 2016 but the 38-year-old weighed in 5lb heavy and looked sluggish against her younger opponent.

Cameron, who has previously called out Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, decided to challenge for a world title at the heavier weight.

"Weight difference on the night was massive. I think this is the start for her now and she can be involved in some exciting fights," said Cameron's trainer Jamie Moore.