Chantelle Cameron: British boxer beats Adriana Araujo to win WBC world title
Britain's Chantelle Cameron has claimed her first world title with a unanimous points victory over Brazlian Adriana Dos Santos Araujo in Milton Keynes.
The Northampton fighter won every round of the bout for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title, triumphing 100-90.
"It's emotional and hard to put it into words. I was bricking it beforehand," said the unbeaten 29-year-old.
Victory came on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's light-heavyweight fight against Marko Calic.
Two-time Olympian Araujo, nicknamed the Pitbull, was a a bronze medallist at Rio 2016 but the 38-year-old weighed in 5lb heavy and looked sluggish against her younger opponent.
Cameron, who has previously called out Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, decided to challenge for a world title at the heavier weight.
"Weight difference on the night was massive. I think this is the start for her now and she can be involved in some exciting fights," said Cameron's trainer Jamie Moore.