Josh Taylor's last fight was behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions

Josh Taylor would "rather not box" than have a potential unification bout with Jose Ramirez take place behind closed doors.

The Scot defended his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight belts with a first-round knockout win against Apinun Khongsong in an empty arena.

But he wants to avoid a repeat of those conditions if he faces WBC and WBO champion Ramirez.

"It kind of felt like a glorified sparring match," Taylor said.

"It was quite hard to get up for it. If I had my choice, I wouldn't do that again.

"Especially when I fight with Ramirez - that's got to happen with fans there. It can't happen with no fans, I would rather just not box."

Taylor said he would like to fight again before the end of 2020, but told BBC Scotland's Sportsound that it was unlikely.

American Ramirez is mandated to face Jack Catterall next for his WBO title, and Taylor is eyeing a return to the ring in early 2021.

"We think it's going to be next year [the next fight], probably January-February time. Hopefully it is the Ramirez fight.

"The good thing about that is myself and Ramirez are under the same promotion banner [Top Rank] and myself and Jack Catterall are under the same management banner.

"The three of us are connected so there can be something worked out."