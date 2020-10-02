Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Both Dubois (left) and Joyce are undefeated as professionals

Terms have been agreed for Daniel Dubois to fight fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce behind closed doors later this year.

The fight was postponed from July and then October but will now take place in late November or early December.

Dubois, 23, and Joyce, 35, both have unbeaten professional records.

"Since we couldn't have an audience present in October I've worked day and night to ensure this fight still happens," said promoter Frank Warren.

"It's the biggest domestic heavyweight clash in years and it's testament to the character of both fighters that they are willing to step up and take the fight on, even with all the restrictions and obstacles in their way."

The winner could be set for another all-British clash with either of the current world champions, Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

"It really is winner-takes-all," added Warren. "In Daniel, you have a lad who most in world boxing consider to be the hottest young prospect in the heavyweight division.

"If Joe wins, then he'll be ready for world titles too."

Although Warren is yet to confirm the date or venue, he said that ticket holders for the October date are now entitled to a refund.

Joyce has an 11-0 record with 11 knockouts after beating Michael Wallisch in July while Dubois beat Ricardo Snijders in August to take his record to 15-0 with 14 knockouts.

"I'm just glad we can finally get it on," said Dubois. "I know we've both been looking forward to it and I'm sure the British public are just as excited as we are for us to finally fight."